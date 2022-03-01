Wedbush Upgrades This Swiss-Based Consumer Electronics Company
- Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) to Outperform from Neutral with a $90 price target, implying an upside of 18.8%.
- Logitech must still face tough comparisons and a difficult supply chain environment before returning to a premium multiple.
- Pachter expects shares to quickly return to their five-year historical average multiple or higher if demand remains strong.
- The company can show re-accelerating growth in Video Conferencing, Webcams, and Gaming after lapping the difficult post-pandemic comps and overcoming current supply chain constraints.
- Price Action: LOGI shares traded higher by 1.84% at $76.01 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for LOGI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Dec 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
