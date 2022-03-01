 Skip to main content

Wedbush Upgrades This Swiss-Based Consumer Electronics Company
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:16am   Comments
  • Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGIto Outperform from Neutral with a $90 price target, implying an upside of 18.8%.
  • Logitech must still face tough comparisons and a difficult supply chain environment before returning to a premium multiple.
  • Pachter expects shares to quickly return to their five-year historical average multiple or higher if demand remains strong. 
  • The company can show re-accelerating growth in Video Conferencing, Webcams, and Gaming after lapping the difficult post-pandemic comps and overcoming current supply chain constraints.
  • Price Action: LOGI shares traded higher by 1.84% at $76.01 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for LOGI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Dec 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LOGI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

