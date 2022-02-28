 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Analyst Is So Impressed With GoPro Right Now

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 11:35am   Comments
Share:
Why This Analyst Is So Impressed With GoPro Right Now

GoPro Inc’s (NASDAQ: GPRO) online strategic realignment to a subscription-based model has been impressive, enabling the company to expand margins and offer “greater go-forward visibility,” according to Jefferies.

The GoPro Analyst: Anna Glaessgen initiated coverage of GoPro with a Buy rating and a price target of $12.

The GoPro Thesis: GoPro.com is a “game changer,” as it delivers margins that are higher by around 500 to 600 basis points than retail channels and offers greater control of distribution, which enhances channel health and demand visibility, Glaessgen said in the initiation note.

“A rising mix of higher MSRP product (85% of '21 product sales >$400 MSRP, vs. 74% in '20) has helped unlock ASP as an increasingly important growth lever (+17% y/y in 2021), which we believe continues to have upside,” the analyst wrote.

“That said, the company retains access to lower price points via older launches (which, importantly, minimizes dilutive brand impact),” she added.

GPRO Price Action: Shares of GoPro had risen by 2.05% to $8.72 at the time of publication Monday.

Also Read: Alibaba (BABA) Shares Under Pressure Again As Concerns Continue To Mount

Latest Ratings for GPRO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2021WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Nov 2021JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GPRO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPRO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 28, 2022
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: GoPro Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2022
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Amazon, GoPro, Bank Of America And GE
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anna Glaessgen JefferiesAnalyst Color Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KNTKCredit SuisseReinstates72.0
OMICredit SuisseMaintains43.0
RWTCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
LHCGCredit SuisseMaintains181.0
KRYSHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains107.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com