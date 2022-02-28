 Skip to main content

BMO Capital Upgrades This Discount Store Chain - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 6:52am   Comments
  • BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTRto Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $170, up from $155, suggesting a 21% upside.
  • The analyst sees a favorable risk/reward at current share levels and believes consensus expectations are too low for the gross margin impact of the shift to $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
  • RelatedIs Dollar Tree Becoming The $1.25 Store? Here's What Investors And Shoppers Should Know
  • Bania added that if BMO is wrong and the company's 2022 guidance is disappointing, this could increase the possibility of activist investor-led management changes, which could also be a positive catalyst.
  • Price Action: DLTR shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $140.53 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for DLTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General

