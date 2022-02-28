BMO Capital Upgrades This Discount Store Chain - Read Why
- BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $170, up from $155, suggesting a 21% upside.
- The analyst sees a favorable risk/reward at current share levels and believes consensus expectations are too low for the gross margin impact of the shift to $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
- Related: Is Dollar Tree Becoming The $1.25 Store? Here's What Investors And Shoppers Should Know
- Bania added that if BMO is wrong and the company's 2022 guidance is disappointing, this could increase the possibility of activist investor-led management changes, which could also be a positive catalyst.
- Price Action: DLTR shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $140.53 in premarket on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for DLTR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
