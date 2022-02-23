 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Downgrade Altice USA - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 2:59pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Downgrade Altice USA - Read Why
  • Two analysts downgraded Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS).
  • Societe Generale analyst Nick Lyall downgraded Altice USA to Hold from Buy with a $12 price target (8% upside). 
  • Competition has cut growth and forced management to accelerate the fiber roll-out. While acknowledging that this is a "sensible move," the risks are high, the analyst noted.
  • See Altice USA's Acceleration Of Fiber Deployment Strategy
  • Also see Altice USA's Q4 Results
  • Evercore ISI analyst James Ratcliffe also downgraded Altice USA to In-Line from Outperform with a price target of $15, down from $25 (35% upside).
  • The re-rating follows the company's decision to go all-in on fiber with an "aggressive" plan to reach 6.5 million fiber homes by year-end 2025. 
  • His argument is not that these fiber investments are necessary but "rather that they're fundamentally defensive."
  • Racliffe estimates that nearly 4.9 million of the ~5.4 million fiber homes the company plans to build in 2022-25 will be upgrades of the company's existing footprint rather than expansion into new addressable markets. 
  • Given the long-term nature of the company's investments, and lack of certainty about returns, Ratcliffe is moving to the sidelines.
  • Price Action: ATUS shares traded higher by 0.14% at $11.08 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ATUS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Feb 2022Societe GeneraleDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022Exane BNP ParibasUpgradesUnderperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ATUS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATUS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2022
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Expert Ratings For Altice USA
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com