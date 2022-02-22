 Skip to main content

Goldman Sachs Sees Sharp Upside In This Automotive Supplier - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 7:28am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Mark DeLaney upgraded Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $156, up from $119, implying a 29.6% upside.
  • DeLaney believes that company-specific and cyclical factors will contribute to strong revenue and earnings growth.
  • Visteon has good company-specific revenue drivers contributing to its 800-1200 bps growth over auto production sales target, including the increasing use of digital instruments/displays in the vehicle and a growing EV-specific business, battery management systems in particular, the analyst notes.
  • DeLaney also expects auto production to have a multi-year recovery, and Visteon has above average incremental margins, which should position it well to grow earnings.
  • Price Action: VC shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $121.00 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for VC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2022BairdMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for VC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General

