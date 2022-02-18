 Skip to main content

Here's Why Roku Plunged Below 52-Week Low Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:25am   Comments
Here's Why Roku Plunged Below 52-Week Low Today
  • Analysts slashed their price targets on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKUpost Q4 results.
  • Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak downgraded to Sell from Hold with a PT of $95, down from $350 (34.4% downside). 
  • The company reported an "overall mixed" Q4 as it issued a lower than forecast 2022 revenue outlook and decided to "massively ramp" operating expenses, which drove EBITDA guidance dramatically below expectations. 
  • KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson lowered the PT to $165 from $325 (14% upside) and kept an Overweight. 
  • Patterson expects Roku shares to be pressured as investment spending and 2022 revenue guidance for mid-30% growth Q1 is debated.
  • Truist analyst Matthew Thornton lowered the PT to $165 from $220 but kept a Buy. 
  • Roku's platform revenue was missed due to a greater-than-expected supply chain headwind, but this issue is "transitory." 
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Jeffrey Rand lowered the PT to $210 from $300 (45.1% upside) and kept a Buy.
  • He acknowledges that he underestimated the impact on the Platform business from supply constraints. 
  • While encouraged by Roku's 2022 outlook to grow revenue 35%, Rand says "there remains plenty of uncertainty" on when supply chain dynamics will improve.
  • Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos lowered the PT to $305 from $325 (110.8% upside) and kept a Buy.
  • Management's early look at 2022 net revenue growth of 35% aligned with consensus and implied "a healthy recovery" in the second half. Still, they also guided adjusted EBITDA in line with 2020 levels on over $1 billion of incremental spending compared to 2020 while "leaving the expense reasoning somewhat up to the broader investment community imagination." 
  • Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall lowered the PT to $125 from $305 (13.6% downside) and kept an Equal Weight. 
  • The analyst, who thinks a bull case is a way's off, tells investors in a research note that active accounts growth could slow more quickly than expected as ARPU doesn't expand as expected.
  • Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 26.8% at $105.91 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2022BenchmarkMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022GuggenheimMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

