Wells Fargo Bumps Up Owens Corning Price Target By 7%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
Wells Fargo Bumps Up Owens Corning Price Target By 7%
  • Wells Fargo analyst Deepa Raghavan raised the price target on Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) to $105 (an upside of 7.6%) from $98 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst believes stock reaction is well deserved. Raghavan says that the shares' outperformance is likely reflective of strong outlooks, in keeping with recent themes across housing stocks.
  • Related: Owens Corning Stock Surges As Q4 Results Surpass Estimates; Boosts Buyback
  • Price Action: OC shares are trading lower by 3.19% at $97.58 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for OC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022UBSInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2021Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

