Wells Fargo Bumps Up Owens Corning Price Target By 7%
- Wells Fargo analyst Deepa Raghavan raised the price target on Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) to $105 (an upside of 7.6%) from $98 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst believes stock reaction is well deserved. Raghavan says that the shares' outperformance is likely reflective of strong outlooks, in keeping with recent themes across housing stocks.
- Related: Owens Corning Stock Surges As Q4 Results Surpass Estimates; Boosts Buyback
- Price Action: OC shares are trading lower by 3.19% at $97.58 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for OC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2022
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for OC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings