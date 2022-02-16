 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Owens Corning Stock Surges As Q4 Results Surpass Estimates; Boosts Buyback
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 11:12am   Comments
Share:
Owens Corning Stock Surges As Q4 Results Surpass Estimates; Boosts Buyback
  • Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) reported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 10.7% year-over-year to $2.13 billion, beating the consensus of $2.04 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Composites $608 million (+11% Y/Y), Insulation $863 million (+19% Y/Y), and Roofing $712 million (+1% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS was $2.20 (+16% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.91.
  • The gross margin expanded by 110 bps to 26.2%. The operating income increased by 18.8% Y/Y to $323 million, and the margin expanded by 100 bps to 15.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.6% Y/Y to $452 million, and margin contracted by 100 bps to 21.2%.
  • Owens Corning generated cash from operating activities of $1.5 billion in FY21, compared to $1.14 billion a year ago. Free cash flow of $1.09 billion with Conversion of 112%.
  • The company's board approved a share repurchase authorization for up to 10 million shares, in addition to its previously announced share buyback program, which had 3.4 million shares available as 2021-end.
  • Outlook: For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects overall performance to result in net sales and adjusted EBIT growth Y/Y.
  • The company expects the U.S. residential housing market and global commercial and industrial markets to remain strong in the near term.
  • The company expects FY22 general corporate expenses of $160 million - $170 million, Capital additions of ~$480 million, and Depreciation and Amortization of ~$520 million.
  • Price Action: OC shares are trading higher by 6.99% at $98.79 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OC)

Wells Fargo Bumps Up Owens Corning Price Target By 7%
Owens-Corning's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
Expert Ratings For Owens-Corning
UBS Initiates Coverage On Several Building Sector Companies
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com