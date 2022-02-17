 Skip to main content

Morgan Stanley Downgrades This Multinational Conglomerate - Read Why
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 8:27am   Comments
Morgan Stanley Downgrades This Multinational Conglomerate - Read Why
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski downgraded 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) to Underweight from Equal Weight and lowered the price target to $150 (a downside of 3.7%), from $185.
  • Pokrzywinski says while 3M's fundamentals are improving, growth is still insufficient when weighed against potential liabilities around PFAS and ear protection.
  • Based on judgments thus far, the analyst mentions that his base case for Combat Arms ear protection liabilities is $14 billion, and the bear case scenario is $53 billion. The analyst notes even a small percentage of total cases paying out at the low end of judgments thus far could be in the $5 billion-$10 billion range.
  • Meanwhile, his estimate of the market-implied liability since PFAS awareness has increased ranged from $20 billion-$40 billion, Pokrzywinski notes.
  • Related: Read How Analysts Reacted To 3M's FY22 Outlook
  • Price Action: MMM shares are trading lower by 2.53% at $151.70 during the premarket session on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for MMM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MMM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

