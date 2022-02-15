 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted To 3M's FY22 Outlook
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 2:40pm   Comments
Analysts lowered the price target for 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) after the company provided FY22 guidance.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea lowered the price target to $173 (an upside of 10% Y/Y) from $184 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • The 2022 outlook for organic growth of 2%-5% and EPS of $10.15-$10.65 was light of what the analyst expected.
  • The primary shortfall is related to headwinds from disposable respirators, which O'Dea expected to be a drag, just not as large as what's guided.
  • The analyst notes as mask demand comes off the boil, the management foresees a two-point top-line drag in 2022 and pressure on the margins.
  • Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz lowered the price target to $175 (an upside of 11%) from $190 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray reduced the price target to $147 (a downside of 6.7%) from $155 and kept an Underperform rating on the shares.
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh lowered the price target to $182 (an upside of 15.6%) from $195 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase reduced the price target to $182 (an upside of 15.6%) from $189 and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell decreased the price target to $170 (an upside of 8%) from $178 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey lowered the price target to $170 (an upside of 8%) from $180 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Recently, 3M introduced its FY22 guidance for total sales growth of 1%-4% and organic sales growth of 2%-5%.
  • It expects EPS of $10.15-$10.65 (consensus $11.07) and operating cash flow of $7.3 billion - $7.9 billion.
  • The company's outlook includes an anticipated decline in COVID-19-related disposable respirator demand in 2022, resulting in a headwind to organic growth of 2% and EPS of $0.45.
  • 3M also revealed an investment of $165 million to improve water quality and reduce water use at its manufacturing facility in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. 
  • Price Action: MMM shares are trading lower by 0.27% at $157.59 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for MMM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsUnderperform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

