Evercore ISI Downgrades This Used-Vehicle Retailer - Read Why
- Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani downgraded CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) to In-Line from Outperform with a price target of $120, down from $145, implying a 10% upside.
- Montani said CarMax took a profitable share throughout the calendar year 2021. He sees used vehicle pricing remaining "stubbornly high" with a new and used vehicle shortage likely to extend into early 2024, and it appears to be crowding out lower-income used car buyers.
- The analyst's concern is CarMax retail used unit comps are more likely around flat than the 4% he had been anticipating in 2022. He notes elevated costs as CarMax plans to invest in headcount, technology, and advertising this year.
- Price Action: KMX shares are trading lower by 3.42% at $109.45 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for KMX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Evercore ISI Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|In-Line
|Jan 2022
|Seaport Global
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
