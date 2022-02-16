 Skip to main content

Evercore ISI Downgrades This Used-Vehicle Retailer - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 2:29pm   Comments
  • Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani downgraded CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMXto In-Line from Outperform with a price target of $120, down from $145, implying a 10% upside.
  • Montani said CarMax took a profitable share throughout the calendar year 2021. He sees used vehicle pricing remaining "stubbornly high" with a new and used vehicle shortage likely to extend into early 2024, and it appears to be crowding out lower-income used car buyers.
  • The analyst's concern is CarMax retail used unit comps are more likely around flat than the 4% he had been anticipating in 2022. He notes elevated costs as CarMax plans to invest in headcount, technology, and advertising this year.
  • Price Action: KMX shares are trading lower by 3.42% at $109.45 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for KMX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Jan 2022Seaport GlobalUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

