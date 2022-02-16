Loop Capital Bumps Up WESCO Price Target By 6%
- Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert raised the price target on WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) to $170 (an upside of 32.4%) from $160 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst cites the company's Q4 earnings beat and better than expected 2022 guidance.
- He also sees further upside potential to 2022-2023 estimates from increasing pricing, interest expense savings, and further synergy gains.
- Related: WESCO Clocks 17% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View.
- Price Action: WCC shares are trading lower by 1.93% at $128.38 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for WCC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Nov 2021
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Overweight
