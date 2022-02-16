 Skip to main content

Loop Capital Bumps Up WESCO Price Target By 6%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
  • Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert raised the price target on WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) to $170 (an upside of 32.4%) from $160 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst cites the company's Q4 earnings beat and better than expected 2022 guidance.
  • He also sees further upside potential to 2022-2023 estimates from increasing pricing, interest expense savings, and further synergy gains.
  • Related: WESCO Clocks 17% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View.
  • Price Action: WCC shares are trading lower by 1.93% at $128.38 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for WCC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Nov 2021Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight

