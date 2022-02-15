WESCO Clocks 17% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- WESCO International, Inc. WCC reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 17.5% year-over-year to $4.85 billion, +15.8% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $4.67 billion.
- The gross margin expanded by 120 bps to 20.8%. Adjusted operating income grew 57.6% Y/Y to $270.8 million, and margin expanded by 140 bps to 5.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $319.6 million (+48% Y/Y), and adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.6%, up 140 bps.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $3.17 (+160% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.54.
- Electrical & Electronic Solutions sales of $2 billion (+19.6% Y/Y), and adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% compared to 5.7% in 4Q20.
- Communications & Security Solutions sales of $1.5 billion (+10.6% Y/Y) adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.3% compared to 8.2% in 4Q20.
- Utility & Broadband Solutions sales of $1.3 billion (+23% Y/Y) adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6% compared to 7.3% in 4Q20.
- WESCO reported cash flow provided by operations of $67.14 million in FY21, compared to $543.93 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $93.51 million.
- FY22 Outlook: WESCO expects a sales increase of 5% - 8% and an adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 6.7% - 7%.
- It expects adjusted EPS to grow in double digits to $11.00 - $12.00 (consensus $11.01) and generate a free cash flow of 100% or more of net income.
- Price Action: WCC shares are trading higher by 5.42% at $130.16 on the last check Tuesday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.