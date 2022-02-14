 Skip to main content

KeyBanc Upgrades Watsco To Overweight, Sees Notable Upside
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 3:15pm   Comments
  • KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond upgraded Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $320, implying an upside of 23%.
  • The analyst believes pessimism around the residential HVAC cycle has gotten too negative near-term, while he has gotten "increasingly comfortable" that a significant portion of Watsco's recent gross margin improvement is sustainable long-term.
  • With upward EPS revisions against a recent correction in Watsco's share price, Hammond contends that valuation is now at the low end of its historical trading range.
  • Recently, Watsco reported Q4 EPS of $2.02, an increase of 77% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $1.69, and Sales of $1.51 billion (+31% Y/Y, and +21% on a same-store basis), beating the consensus of $1.35 billion.
  • The operating income increased 76% Y/Y to $123 million and the margin expanded by 210 bps to 8.1%. The gross margin expanded by 290 bps to 27.3%.
  • The company recorded a 22% growth in HVAC equipment (68% of sales), +17% in other HVAC products (28% of sales), and +35% in commercial refrigeration products (4% of sales).
  • Watsco's operating cash flow was $350 million in FY21 versus $534 million last year.
  • The company authorized a 13% increase in the annual dividend to $8.80 per share effective next scheduled quarterly payment date on April 29, 2022.
  • Price Action: WSO shares are trading lower by 1.18% at $259.90 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for WSO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022KeybancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Aug 2021Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold
Jul 2021Stephens & Co.UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WSO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com