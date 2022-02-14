 Skip to main content

Jefferies Cuts Wayfair Price Target By 40%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 11:44am   Comments
  • Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski lowered the price target on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) to $149 from $247, implying a 1% upside, and kept a Hold rating on the shares.
  • The move comes after Matuszewski's web traffic review that led him to cut his Q4 sales forecast by about 3%.
  • The analyst now sees an EBITDA loss versus a profit given his finding of more new versus existing visitors, which should hit ad expenses.
  • He is also revisiting the stock's valuation, given his expectation for "more sober" 2022 guidance that he sees forthcoming from Wayfair.
  • Price Action: W shares are trading higher by 1.24% at $147.53 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for W

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022JefferiesMaintainsHold
Jan 2022RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnSector Perform

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

