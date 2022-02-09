Credit Suisse, Citi Cut Jacobs Engineering's Price Target Post Q1 Results
- Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook lowered the price target on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) to $161 (an upside of 25.6%) from $175 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst notes that Jacobs stock closed down 3% after reporting a largely in-line quarter while maintaining the full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA and EPS guidance.
- Looking ahead, the second quarter is expected to improve modestly from Q1 on a sales and EPS basis with a more back half-loaded year for revenue and EPS, Cook contends.
- Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz lowered the price target on Jacobs to $163 from $170 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares post the fiscal Q1 results.
- Despite some "near-term noise," demand trends across Jacobs' key end markets continue to improve, as reflected in its "solid backlog and attractive pipeline of opportunities," mentioned Kaplowitz.
- Price Action: J shares closed higher by 2.82% at $127.74 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for J
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
