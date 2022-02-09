 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted To Digital Turbine's Q3 Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 2:30pm   Comments
  • Analysts continue to see sharp upside despite slashing their price targets on Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPSpost Q3 beat.
  • Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen lowered the firm's price target on Digital Turbine to $70 from $80 (41.6% upside) and kept an Outperform.
  • Nollen rolled his valuation reference year to FY23 and adjusted his multiple. 
  • Q3 results, including 38% organic revenue growth, confirm his view that IDFA changes are a net positive for Digital Turbine, Nollen notes.
  • Maxim analyst Allen Klee lowered the price target to $108 from $132 (118% upside) to reflect its peer group valuation compression but reiterated a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. 
  • Digital Turbine has transformed into a $1 billion-plus annual revenue company with significant mobile ad-tech solutions and competitive advantages with SingleTap, customer data, and independence with limited exposure to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) IDFA privacy rule changes, the analyst adds.
  • Price Action: APPS shares traded higher by 7.46% at $49.41 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for APPS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MacquarieMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021MacquarieUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Nov 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for APPS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

