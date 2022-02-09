Read How Analysts Reacted To Digital Turbine's Q3 Beat
- Analysts continue to see sharp upside despite slashing their price targets on Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) post Q3 beat.
- Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen lowered the firm's price target on Digital Turbine to $70 from $80 (41.6% upside) and kept an Outperform.
- Nollen rolled his valuation reference year to FY23 and adjusted his multiple.
- Q3 results, including 38% organic revenue growth, confirm his view that IDFA changes are a net positive for Digital Turbine, Nollen notes.
- Maxim analyst Allen Klee lowered the price target to $108 from $132 (118% upside) to reflect its peer group valuation compression but reiterated a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat.
- Digital Turbine has transformed into a $1 billion-plus annual revenue company with significant mobile ad-tech solutions and competitive advantages with SingleTap, customer data, and independence with limited exposure to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) IDFA privacy rule changes, the analyst adds.
- Price Action: APPS shares traded higher by 7.46% at $49.41 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for APPS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Macquarie
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|Macquarie
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
