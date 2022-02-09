Here's Why Omnicom Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall raised the price target on Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) to $96 from $85 (21.6% upside) and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst said Omnicom posted a "very solid" quarter amidst somewhat low expectations.
- Guidance for 5%-6% growth indicates "much stronger underlying trends," but the upside potential he sees is more limited when compared to other names in his coverage, Cahall noted.
- Omnicom reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2.6% year-on-year to $3.86 billion, beating the consensus of $3.68 billion. EPS of $1.95 beat the consensus of $1.73.
- "Global organic revenue growth of 9.5% exceeded our expectations in the fourth quarter, operating profit margins remained very strong, and we posted solid quarterly earnings per share," said John Wren, Chairman, and CEO of Omnicom.
- Price Action: OMC shares traded higher by 13.2% at $89.35 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for OMC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Feb 2022
|Macquarie
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Oct 2021
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for OMC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas