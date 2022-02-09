 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Analysts View The Velodyne Lidar - Amazon Warrant Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 5:56am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Analysts View The Velodyne Lidar - Amazon Warrant Deal
  • Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDRdisclosed offering 40 million warrants at $4.18/share to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), with full vesting contingent on $200 million of sales from Amazon. Velodyne will issue a warrant to a subsidiary of Amazon to acquire up to 39.6 million shares.
  • Amazon is a well-rumored customer, specifically for last-mile delivery applications. Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon believes overlap with a $318 million contract Velodyne highlighted in its SPAC process, so the stock being up 60% in the aftermarket seems like "an overreaction" at first glance. 
  • Shannon also points out that this warrant deal makes this revenue stream more specific, but there are no large purchase orders in place at this time. 
  • Lastly, Amazon implicitly confirms a large-scale need for lidar in non-automotive applications, which should provide a lift for all lidar companies with focus there, specifically Ouster (NYSE: OUST), the analyst argues. 
  • Shannon has a Hold rating and a price target of $3.50 (7.2% downside to February 7, 2022, closing price of $3.77) on Velodyne's shares.
  • BofA analyst John Murphy said the motivation, industrial logic, and impact of the transaction are "not entirely clear." 
  • He also noted that Amazon frequently makes minority investments in companies via warrants, and said details around the transaction contained in the warrant agreement are "lacking." 
  • From Velodyne's perspective, the transaction makes sense to fortify an existing customer/partner relationship with Amazon and gain a public endorsement for the theoretical value of the company's equity. Still, this agreement also may incentivize Amazon to award Velodyne additional commercial agreements. 
  • While the endorsement is "helpful," he maintains an Underperform rating on Velodyne, given his view that the future for commercially-targeted LIDAR is "far from clear."
  • Additionally, the company appears to be lagging behind its closest peer Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR), in booking multi-year contracts for automotive/ADAS/AV series production.
  • Price Action: VLDR shares traded higher by 0.50% at $4.06 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + VLDR)

Amazon And Spotify Considering Bids For London-Based Podcasting Platform
Why Apple's Business Model Won't Work For Peloton And How The Fitness Company Can Turnaround Its Business
Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Peloton Transition, Disney Earnings, Crypto Ads, SpaceX Event And More
Bernie Sanders Lashes Out At Chipotle: Will The CEO Follow Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos And Wage Twitter War?
PreMarket Prep: Sean Udall Talks Affirm Holdings Fundamentals As Stock Spirals Down
'We Understand Street Frustration': 3 Affirm Analysts React To Noisy Q2 Earnings Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Penny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZMCICCInitiates Coverage On182.9
SONDGoldman SachsInitiates Coverage On10.0
TREEKeefe, Bruyette & WoodsInitiates Coverage On139.0
OPENKeefe, Bruyette & WoodsInitiates Coverage On13.0
BLNDKeefe, Bruyette & WoodsInitiates Coverage On11.8
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com