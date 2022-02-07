 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why TikTok Might Turn Out To Be Meta Platform's 'Formidable Foe'
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Why TikTok Might Turn Out To Be Meta Platform's 'Formidable Foe'

Meta Platforms Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FB) fourth-quarter disappointment was partly blamed on competition from short-video app TikTok.

An analyst at Ark Invest suggested TikTok would prove to be a "formidable foe" for the social media giant.

What Happened: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned the TikTok competition as one of the reasons for the company's disappointing guidance.

TikTok is taking a significant share of consumer mindshare and is posing a threat to Meta, Ark Invest analyst Nicholas Grous said in a note.

TikTok is the only non-Meta-owned app to reach 3 billion downloads globally, the analyst noted. Meta is attempting to take on TikTok with its Reels, a short-form video platform on its Instagram subsidiary, he added.

"Given its focus on The Metaverse, we are wondering if Meta has the DNA and time to compete on the short-form video front," Grous said.

TikTok's differentiation, the analyst said, is its superior suite of high-end video creation and editing tools, of which Reels has no match.

Related Link: Instagram Reels Vs. TikTok Vs. YouTube Shorts Vs. Snapchat Spotlight: How Social Video Apps Stack

Why It's Important: Meta and its smaller rival Snap Inc (NASDAQ: SNAP) have both implied at their respective earnings calls that the future of social media will look like TikTok.

Zuckerberg shared at a company-wide virtual meeting that it is important to focus on growing Meta's short-video product as it faces an "unprecedented level of competition" from TikTok, Bloomberg reported, citing a person who attended the meeting.

For now, it appears TikTok has the upper hand, given Meta's divided focus amid multiple risks, including the impact from Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy changes and an uncertain foray into Metaverse.

At last check, Meta shares were down 4.13% to $227.31 Monday afternoon at publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Playboy Looks To NFTs, Playboy Mansion In Metaverse For Post-Hefner Transformation
Virtual Land Just Sold For 11 WETH In Decentraland
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $683,766 In MANA In Decentraland
Virtual Land Just Sold For 5 ETH In The SandBox
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $15,984 In ETH In The SandBox
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $21,559 (6 ETH) In The SandBox
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK Invest InstagramAnalyst Color Entertainment News Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com