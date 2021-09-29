 Skip to main content

Facebook Launches TikTok Like Feature Reels For iOS, Android Users In US
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 5:42pm   Comments
Facebook Launches TikTok Like Feature Reels For iOS, Android Users In US
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBlaunched TikTok clone or short-form video content called 'Reels' for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android in the U.S. as planned.
  • Reels on Facebook can consist of music, audio, effects, and more. Users can find them in News Feed or Groups.
  • Fans can easily follow the creator directly from the video, like and comment on it, or share it with friends.
  • Price Action: FB shares closed lower by 0.31% at $339.61 on Wednesday.
  • Photo by Solen Feyissa from Pixabay

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

