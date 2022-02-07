 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted to Eaton's Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 1:25pm   Comments
  • Analysts updated the price target for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) after Q4 results.
  • Baird analyst Mircea Dobre lowered the price target to $167 from $177 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • The analyst said its recent shortfall was due to supply chain disruptions and, with current guidance, detects conservativism in Electrical given strong order intake.
  • Dobre said he would look to get more aggressive as he gains comfort with its ability to ramp its production and boost earnings relative to peers.
  • Related: Eaton Reports 6% Organic Sales Growth In Q4, Provides FY22 Guidance
  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell lowered the price target to $162 (an upside of 7.3%) from $170 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the Q4 results.
  • The guidance Eaton issued "looked sensible, and the degree of back end loading in 2022 is no worse than what we were expecting," mentioned Mitchell.
  • Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey lowered the price target to $195 (an upside of 29.2%) from $200 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The company posted a modest Q4 operational beat, and its supply chain issues should ease to some extent throughout the fiscal year, states Linzey.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea lowered the price target to $165 from $180 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh raised the price target to $186 (an upside of 23.2%) from $184 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: ETN shares traded lower by 0.03% at $150.96 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for ETN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

