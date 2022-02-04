Eaton Reports 6% Organic Sales Growth In Q4, Provides FY22 Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Eaton Corp PLC ETN reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 2.4% year-over-year to $4.798 billion, missing the consensus of $4.90 billion.
- The sales increase consisted of 6% organic growth and 7% growth from acquisitions, offset by 10% from the divestiture of the Hydraulics business and 1% from unfavorable currency translation.
- Sales by segments: Electrical Americas $1.92 billion (+12.6% Y/Y), Electrical Global $1.42 billion (+13.7% Y/Y), Aerospace $759 million (+40% Y/Y), Vehicle $610 million (-1.6% Y/Y) and eMobility $88 million (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS improved 19% Y/Y to $1.72, beating the consensus of $1.71.
- The segment operating profit increased by 13.6% Y/Y to $926 million, and the margin expanded by 191 bps to 19.3%.
- Eaton's operating cash flow for FY21 was $2.2 billion, adjusted operating cash flow was $2.7 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $2.1 billion.
- 1Q22 Outlook: Eaton anticipates organic growth of 7-9% and adjusted EPS of $1.55 - $1.65 (consensus $1.63).
- FY22 Outlook: The company expects organic growth of 7%-9% and adjusted EPS of $7.30 - $7.70, up 13% at the midpoint over 2021 (consensus $7.42).
- Price Action: ETN closed lower by 2.84% at $156.83 on Thursday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.