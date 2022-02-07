 Skip to main content

Why This Analyst Thinks Netflix Can't Win Streaming Wars With Its Current Strategy
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 11:36am   Comments
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares have come under selling pressure following its quarterly results, with slowing subscriber growth serving as a drag.

An analyst at Needham said a turnaround is unlikely if the streaming giant persists with its current strategy.

The Netflix Analyst: Laura Martin has an Underperform rating on Netflix shares.

The Netflix Thesis: Only about 50% of Netflix' U.S. subscribers are happier with its content now compared to a year-ago, Martin said, citing Needham's survey of 504 of the company's U.S. subscribers.

U.S. subscriber growth is harder going forward, the analyst said. This was premised on data that showed about 81% of the people surveyed watch Netflix, and 71% of them are paying subscribers, she added.

The U.S. streaming market is mature, going by a majority of respondents who said they will not pay for additional services in 2022, Martin said.
About 41% of the respondents suggested they are more likely to churn in 2022 due to Netflix' price increase, she added.

Given the message coming through from the responses, Needham said Netflix can expand its total addressable market by adding an advertising tier to accelerate revenue growth.

The company could contemplate buying an old media library to improve its content "return-on-invested-capital" (ROIC), and building a competitive edge from owning intellectual property, the firm said. The streaming giant could add sports and/or news, it added.

"NFLX can NOT win the "streaming wars" given its current strategy, we believe," the firm concluded.

Netflix Price Action: At last check, Netflix shares were sliding 2.67% to $399.22.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022RosenblattMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Laura Martin Needham streamingAnalyst Color Entertainment Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

