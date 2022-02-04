Analysts Cut Pinterest Price Target Post Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Analysts mainly slashed their price targets on Pinterest Inc PINS post Q4 results.
- BofA analyst Justin Post lowered the price target on Pinterest to $46 from $57 (87.7% upside) and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
- While the company reported better than expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA, users are "still under pressure," said Post, who called Q4 "a mixed quarter."
- For 2023, which he calls "key for valuation," he is lowering revenue by 9% and adjusted EBITDA by 17%, noting that his estimate cuts primarily reflect lower user growth and higher expected operating expenses.
- Piper Sandler lowered the Pinterest price target to $46 from $53.
- Baird cut Pinterest's price target to $45 from $53 (83.6% upside).
- UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley raised the Pinterest price target to $35 from $32 (42.9% upside) and maintained a Neutral.
- Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained Pinterest with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $45 to $39 (59% upside).
- Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained Pinterest with a Neutral and reduced the price target from $55 to $35 (43% upside).
- Price Action: PINS shares traded higher by 5.26% at $25.80 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.