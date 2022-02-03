Read How Analysts Reacted To CH Robinson Worldwide's Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler lowered CH Robinson Worldwide Inc's CHRW price target to $125 (an upside of 38%) from $135 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- While gross profit margins lagged his expectations, the analyst continues to anticipate margin improvement throughout 2022 as contract rates reset.
- Fowler is "encouraged" by net operating margin expansion commentary, implying faster adjusted gross profit growth, despite higher than expected operating expense guidance.
- Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee lowered the price target to $108 from $125 and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- There is no question that cost inflation is having a negative impact on the business, states Wetherbee.
- Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $106 (an upside of 17%) from $102.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target to $62 (a downside of 31%) from $65 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
- Yesterday, the company reported fourth quarter results, with EPS missing the consensus, while revenue exceeding estimates.
- The company held $257.4 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Cash flow from operations decreased 81% to $95 million for FY21.
- Price Action: CHRW shares are trading lower by 2.34% at $90.37 on the last check Thursday.
