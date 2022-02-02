CH Robinson Worldwide Stock Plunges After Q4 EPS Miss

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- CH Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 42.9% year-over-year to $6.5 billion, beating the consensus of $6.22 billion.
- Revenue increase was driven primarily by higher pricing and higher volume across most of the company’s services.
- NAST segment revenues grew by 26.1% Y/Y to $3.9 billion, driven by the higher truckload and less-than truckload (LTL) pricing and increased truckload shipments.
- Global Forwarding segment revenue grew 108.1% Y/Y to $2.1 billion, driven by higher pricing and volume in its ocean and air services, reflecting the strong demand environment, market share gains, and strained capacity.
- Adjusted gross profits increased 33.7% Y/Y to $856.3 million, and margin contracted by 90 bps to 13.2%.
- EPS improved 61.1% Y/Y to $1.74, missing the consensus of $1.85.
- Income from operations increased by 39% Y/Y to $287.4 million, and the adjusted operating margin expanded by 130 bps to 33.6%.
- Q4 cash from operations was $75.9 million, compared to $162.1 million in 4Q20. Cash flow from operations decreased 81% to $95 million.
- The company held $257.4 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: CHRW shares traded lower by 9.22% at $94.97 on the last check Wednesday.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.