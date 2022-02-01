JPMorgan Sees Sharp Upside In Qualcomm, Thanks To Apple

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an Overweight rating on Qualcomm Inc QCOM with a $225 price target, ahead of the company's fiscal Q1 results. The price target implies an upside of 28%.
- The analyst sees a favorable setup saying Apple Inc's AAPL print points to solid demand for Qualcomm's largest customer.
- The combination of supply chain easing, share gains with android customers, favorable pricing trends, as well as growth drivers from non-smartphone end-markets will enable Qualcomm to deliver above-seasonal and better than expected revenue in fiscal Q2.
- He believes the shares are positioned as a top pick "with earnings upside and inexpensive valuation."
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 0.18% at $175.45 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.