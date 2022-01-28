DA Davidson Turns Bullish On This Payment Network

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- DA Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler upgraded Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, down from $110, suggesting an upside of 29%.
- The analyst contends that the selloff in the stock is "overdone."
- Brendler is bullish heading into the company's results, with industry data suggesting that the U.S. buy-now-pay-later usage has more than doubled this holiday season.
- Price Action: AFRM shares traded higher by 14% at $58.15 on the last check Friday.
[ALERT] Matt Maley has been taking advantage of the current markt to get massive gains. He teaches his winning strategy today at 5 pm ET. Click Here to Register (Registrants get the recording)
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.