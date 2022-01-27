QQQ
GitLab Shares Gain After JPMorgan Upgrade, Thanks To Microsoft & ServiceNow

by Anusuya Lahiri
January 27, 2022 10:16 AM | 1 min read

  • JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded GitLab Inc GTLB to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $99, suggesting an upside of 62%.
  • The analyst calls the company a "Growth All-Star" with a current valuation of less than 18-times 2022 revenue.
  • The results from Microsoft Corp MSFT and ServiceNow Inc NOW validate that the fundamentals in software continue to be very good, Auty tells investors in a research note. 
  • Related Content: Why Microsoft Shares Are Trading Higher Today
  • ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results
  • After the bear market, the subsequent 12 months will see software stocks beating and raising on revenue outperform, and GitLab will be one of those companies, says the analyst.
  • Price Action: GTLB shares traded higher by 5.91% at $61.16 on the last check Thursday.

