Why Microsoft Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 9:09am   Comments
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings per share and sales results. The company also issued third-quarter guidance.

The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $2.48, which beat the estimate of $2.31 and sales results of $51.7 billion, which beat the estimate of $50.88 billion.

Microsoft expects third-quarter personal computing revenue between $14.15 billion and $14.45 billion. The company also expects third-quarter intelligent cloud revenue between $18.75 billion and $19 billion.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide.

Microsoft's stock was trading about 5.5% higher at $304.42 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $224.26.

