Analysts Update Raytheon Price Target Post Q4 Results

- Analysts adjusted their price target on Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX, following its mixed Q4 results.
- Baird analyst Peter Arment raised the price target to $106 from $100 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst said it posted a solid print and outlook with the recovery towards healthy cash generation, aided by the recovery in air travel and stability within the defense.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target to $118 (an upside of 32.7%) from $110 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers lowered the price target to $96 (an upside of 8%) from $97 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: RTX shares are trading lower by 1.54% at $88.92 on the last check Wednesday.
