 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raytheon Reports Mixed Q4 Results; Guides FY22 Revenue, EPS Below Consensus
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 10:51am   Comments
Share:
Raytheon Reports Mixed Q4 Results; Guides FY22 Revenue, EPS Below Consensus
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 4% year-over-year to $17.04 billion, missing the consensus of $17.26 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.08 compared to $0.74 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $1.02.
  • Collins Aerospace sales of $4.94 billion (+13% Y/Y) and adjusted operating margin expanded by 750 bps to 9.5%.
  • Pratt & Whitney adjusted sales of $5.12 billion (+14% Y/Y) and adjusted operating margin of 3.2%, up by 90 bps.
  • Raytheon Intelligence & Space adjusted sales declined 2% Y/Y to $3.87 billion and adjusted operating margin of 10.3%, up by 110 bps.
  • Raytheon Missiles & Defense adjusted sales totaled $3.9 billion (-10% Y/Y), and the adjusted operating margin was 12.6%, down by 90 bps.
  • Adjusted total segment operating margin improved to 8.5%, compared to 6.6% a year ago. The total adjusted operating profit increased by 29.8% Y/Y to $1.86 billion.
  • Raytheon generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $7.14 billion, compared to $4.33 billion a year ago. Free cash flow of $5.01 billion. It held cash and equivalents of $7.83 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • Backlog at the quarter was $156 billion, of which $93 billion was from commercial aerospace and $63 billion was from defense.
  • FY22 Outlook: Raytheon expects Sales of $68.5 billion - $69.5 billion, below the consensus of $70.08 billion. Adjusted EPS of $4.60 - $4.80, below the consensus of $4.96.
  • Price Action: RTX shares traded lower by 0.27% at $87.88 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RTX)

Recap: Raytheon Technologies Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Preview: Raytheon Technologies's Earnings
Boeing Selects Raytheon's Collins As Next-Generation Lavatory Supplier For 737 Aircraft
Boeing Picks Collins Aerospace Electric Power Generation System For B-52
This Company Wants Your Next Flight To Be Powered by Batteries Instead of Aviation Fuel
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com