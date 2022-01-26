QQQ
Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Ethereum Rising Above A Whopping $20T Market Cap In Next 10 Years

by Madhukumar Warrier
January 26, 2022 5:44 AM | 2 min read

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management says that the market capitalization of Ethereum ETH/USD could exceed $20 trillion in the next ten years.

What Happened: In a research report titled “Big Ideas 2022,” ARK analyst Frank Downing and research associate Nishita Jain noted that Ethereum emerged as the predominant smart-contracts platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) last year.

The analysts believe that, while Ethereum is still a “work in progress,” it could displace several traditional financial services and ether could compete as global money.

Ethereum will be a big beneficiary as more financial services move on-chain and decentralized networks grab market share from existing financial intermediaries, the analysts said in the report.

Etherereum has the potential to capture a portion of the $123 trillion in global money supply since it is the preferred collateral in DeFi and the unit of account in NFT marketplaces, the analysts noted.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, outperformed Bitcoin in terms of gains last year following the rise in popularity of NFTs.

At press time, Ether’s market cap stood at $296 billion.

In December, Cathie Wood said that Ethereum’s position as a “venue for DeFi and NFTs” makes it even more undervalued than the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD. She added that Bitcoin is relatively more established in the monetary system than Ethereum.

Wood is bullish on cryptocurrency and has been piling up shares in cryptocurrency-related stocks such as Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, Block Inc. SQ and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 3.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $2,500.89 at press time.

Read Next: How Jack Dorsey Reacted To News Mark Zuckerberg Is Considering A Sale of Crypto Project Diem

ARK InvestBlockchainCathie WoodDeFiEthereumNFTsSmart ContractsAnalyst ColorCryptocurrencyLong IdeasNewsMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas
