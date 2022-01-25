QQQ
-10.09
363.39
-2.86%
BTC/USD
+ 203.62
36863.97
+ 0.56%
DIA
-4.55
348.36
-1.32%
SPY
-9.15
448.99
-2.08%
TLT
+ 0.08
142.37
+ 0.06%
GLD
+ 0.46
171.57
+ 0.27%

BofA Expecting Earnings Beat From GM, But Misses From Ford And Tesla: What Investors Need To Know

byPriya Nigam
January 25, 2022 11:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Expecting Earnings Beat From GM, But Misses From Ford And Tesla: What Investors Need To Know

Although expectations in the automotive industry have been “set reasonably low” heading into the quarter, investors are likely to focus on outlooks for 2022 and beyond, according to BofA Securities.

The Automotive Industry Thesis: The general sentiment in the industry remains cautious “about the next shoe to drop (COVID Omicron implications, uncontemplated supply chain bottlenecks, etc.),” analyst John Murphy said in the note.

Given the global semiconductor shortage, expectations for volume improvement are “much more weighted to 2H:22,” Murphy wrote. A slew of headwinds in 2022, such as elevated technology and product costs and labor constraints, could exert pressure on margins as volumes return, he added.

“In total, we believe these factors could translate into fairly conservative 2022 outlooks from management teams at 4Q:21 reporting season,” the analyst further mentioned.

Also Read: IIHS Flags Past Concerns With Tesla And Other Automakers' Self-Driving Systems As It Launches Automation-Focused Safety Scores

BofA On Auto Majors: Murphy maintained a Buy rating for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), with a price target of $100. He expects the company to report its fourth-quarter earnings at $1.27 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 per share.

Murphy expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report its quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share, significantly below the Street expectations of 44 cents per share. The analyst has a Buy rating on Ford, with a price target of $30.

The analyst reiterated a Neutral rating on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), while keeping the price target unchanged at $1,300. Murphy expects Tesla to report its earnings at $2.27 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 per share.

At midday Tuesday, GM stock was down 2.26% at $51.45, Ford shares were trading at $19.79 down 2.94%, and Tesla was down 2.28% with shares trading at $908.80.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Why This Tesla Analyst Is Projecting Sharp Drop In Market Share, Benefits For Legacy Automakers

Why This Tesla Analyst Is Projecting Sharp Drop In Market Share, Benefits For Legacy Automakers

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which has a commanding position in the U.S. electric vehicle market, could see an erosion in market share in the medium term, according to a BofA Securities analyst.  read more
Analyst Raises Tesla, GM, Ford Price Targets, Names Top 2022 Auto Stock Picks

Analyst Raises Tesla, GM, Ford Price Targets, Names Top 2022 Auto Stock Picks

The auto industry has been one of the most lucrative and controversial sectors in the stock market in recent years. On Thursday, one analyst adjusted price targets for several automaker stocks and named his top five auto stock picks for 2022. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst John Murphy made the following automaker price target adjustments: read more
BofA Raises Price Targets For Ford, Ferrari & Toyota

BofA Raises Price Targets For Ford, Ferrari & Toyota

Electric vehicle stocks have been hit performers in the past couple of months, but one firm raised price targets for three legacy automaker stocks on Monday. read more
Lordstown Motors Drops 16% Following Q3 Earnings, But Analyst Says Dip Buyers Beware

Lordstown Motors Drops 16% Following Q3 Earnings, But Analyst Says Dip Buyers Beware

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares dropped 16.6% on Thursday after the company’s third-quarter earnings report underwhelmed the market, but one Wall Street analyst said investors should think twice about buying the dip in Lordstown. read more