QQQ
-1.77
363.49
-0.49%
BTC/USD
-2256.26
38424.65
-5.55%
DIA
-0.69
348.02
-0.2%
SPY
-1.50
448.25
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.32
140.63
+ 0.93%
GLD
+ 0.42
171.23
+ 0.24%

Here's Why Wells Fargo Bumped Up Apple's Price Target By 24%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 21, 2022 9:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Wells Fargo Bumped Up Apple's Price Target By 24%
  • Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers raised the price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to $205 from $165 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of Apple's earnings on January 27. The price target implies an upside of 24.6%.
  • Rakers increased Q1 revenue/EPS estimates to $117.8 billion/ $1.85 from $116.4 billion/$1.83.
  • Related Content: Read Why Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish On Apple; Bumps Up Price Target BY 14%
  • Rakers expects a focus on any commentary supportive of a belief that the supply chain is improving, continued confidence in strong end-user demand across the portfolio, as well as services/subscriptions momentum. 
  • He thinks the investment case for Apple has more to do with the company's monetization of the installed base through an expanded portfolio of products and services like AR/VR and auto rather than the near-term setup.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.69% at $163.42 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Here's How JP Morgan Views Meta, Amazon, Apple

Here's How JP Morgan Views Meta, Amazon, Apple

JPMorgan just shared its view on some significant tech stocks. read more
Read Why Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish On Apple; Bumps Up Price Target BY 14%

Read Why Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish On Apple; Bumps Up Price Target BY 14%

Wolfe Research Sees Sharp Upside In Match Group, Bets On Online Dating, Apple

Wolfe Research Sees Sharp Upside In Match Group, Bets On Online Dating, Apple

Citi Bumps Up Apple Price Target By 18%; Remains Bullish

Citi Bumps Up Apple Price Target By 18%; Remains Bullish