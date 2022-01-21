Here's Why Wells Fargo Bumped Up Apple's Price Target By 24%
- Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers raised the price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to $205 from $165 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of Apple's earnings on January 27. The price target implies an upside of 24.6%.
- Rakers increased Q1 revenue/EPS estimates to $117.8 billion/ $1.85 from $116.4 billion/$1.83.
- Rakers expects a focus on any commentary supportive of a belief that the supply chain is improving, continued confidence in strong end-user demand across the portfolio, as well as services/subscriptions momentum.
- He thinks the investment case for Apple has more to do with the company's monetization of the installed base through an expanded portfolio of products and services like AR/VR and auto rather than the near-term setup.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.69% at $163.42 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
