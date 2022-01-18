QQQ
byAnusuya Lahiri
January 18, 2022 7:11 am
Read Why Deutsche Bank Remains Bullish On Apple; Bumps Up Price Target BY 14%
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho raised the firm's price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to $200 from $175 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 15.6%.
  • Considering a "healthy demand backdrop" and Apple's "strong" portfolio across its product lines, the Street estimate for 2022 revenue growth of only 5% is too low with the push-out of some revenue from 2021 already accounting for three percentage points of growth, Ho notes. 
  • The analyst believes there is an upward bias to Apple's estimates. While supply chain constraints are a near-term headwind to revenue, Apple's supply chain has improved at a faster pace, with iPhone wait times shortening to only a few days, and that should be enough to drive a "beat-and-raise," Ho says. 
  • Further, he thinks Apple shares will "benefit from a flight to quality in an inflationary environment."
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.57% at $170.36 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

