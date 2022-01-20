Morgan Stanley Picks Sony As 'Research Tactical Idea'
- Morgan Stanley analyst Masahiro Ono named Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) a "Research Tactical Idea."
- Ono sees the share price rising relative to the country index over the next 45 days because the stock has traded off recently to make the short-term valuation "much more compelling."
- The share price is off 9% after Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced it would acquire Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).
- Still, he thinks the stock is oversold when considering the size of the contribution of the core title "Call of Duty" to overall Sony Group sales.
- He maintained an Overweight rating and 18,000 yen price target on Sony shares. The price target implies an upside of 45% to the January 19 closing price.
- Price Action: SONY shares traded higher by 5.13% at $115.68 on the last check Thursday.
