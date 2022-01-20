QQQ
+ 5.42
361.06
+ 1.48%
BTC/USD
+ 1551.93
43211.94
+ 3.73%
DIA
+ 3.40
346.95
+ 0.97%
SPY
+ 5.23
446.52
+ 1.16%
TLT
+ 0.23
140.84
+ 0.16%
GLD
+ 0.03
172.05
+ 0.02%

Morgan Stanley Picks Sony As 'Research Tactical Idea'

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 20, 2022 11:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Morgan Stanley Picks Sony As 'Research Tactical Idea'
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Masahiro Ono named Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) a "Research Tactical Idea." 
  • Ono sees the share price rising relative to the country index over the next 45 days because the stock has traded off recently to make the short-term valuation "much more compelling." 
  • The share price is off 9% after Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced it would acquire Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI). 
  • Related Content: Why The $70B Activision-Microsoft Deal Could Hurt Sony
  • Still, he thinks the stock is oversold when considering the size of the contribution of the core title "Call of Duty" to overall Sony Group sales. 
  • He maintained an Overweight rating and 18,000 yen price target on Sony shares. The price target implies an upside of 45% to the January 19 closing price.
  • Price Action: SONY shares traded higher by 5.13% at $115.68 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Stifel Cuts Price Target On This Video Game Publisher By 19%

Stifel Cuts Price Target On This Video Game Publisher By 19%

JPMorgan Knocks Off Activision Blizzard Price Target By 12%, Downgrades To Neutral

JPMorgan Knocks Off Activision Blizzard Price Target By 12%, Downgrades To Neutral

Citigroup Upgrades Activision Blizzard To Buy; Price Target Implies 23.3% Upside

Citigroup Upgrades Activision Blizzard To Buy; Price Target Implies 23.3% Upside

6 Analysts Dissect Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal: 'A Call Option On Numerous Metaverse Plays'

6 Analysts Dissect Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal: 'A Call Option On Numerous Metaverse Plays'

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced Tuesday its biggest-ever acquisition by agreeing to buy Activision Blizzard, Inc. read more