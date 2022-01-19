QQQ
Rimini Street Shares Gain On Roth Capital Upgrade

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 19, 2022 11:48 am
  • Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry upgraded Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNIto Buy from Neutral with an $8 price target, suggesting an upside of 53%.
  • The shares are down 57% versus their highs and trading at only 1.1-times run-rate revenues. 
  • The analyst does believe recent staccato growth results are likely to continue to temper a return to former highs but views his price target as offering an attractive potential return.
  • Price Action: RMNI shares traded higher by 4.61% at $5.22 on the last check Wednesday.

