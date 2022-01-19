Rimini Street Shares Gain On Roth Capital Upgrade
- Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry upgraded Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Buy from Neutral with an $8 price target, suggesting an upside of 53%.
- The shares are down 57% versus their highs and trading at only 1.1-times run-rate revenues.
- The analyst does believe recent staccato growth results are likely to continue to temper a return to former highs but views his price target as offering an attractive potential return.
- Price Action: RMNI shares traded higher by 4.61% at $5.22 on the last check Wednesday.
