QQQ
+ 0.00
370.55
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-576.14
41775.98
-1.36%
DIA
+ 0.07
353.78
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.02
456.47
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.10
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
169.39
+ 0%

Read Why MoffettNathanson Slashed Walt Disney Price Target By 6%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 19, 2022 5:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read Why MoffettNathanson Slashed Walt Disney Price Target By 6%
  • MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson lowered the price target on Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to $165 from $175 and reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 8%.
  • Nathanson's FY22 free cash flow estimate of $1.9 billion after the Shanghai adjustment is "a significant decrease" of over 60% from his prior estimate of $5.1 billion following his annual Disney 10-K review and taking into account management commentary. 
  • He has also lowered his out-year free cash flow projections to account for higher working capital drags from elevated programming spending. 
  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek has an opportunity to set the company on a new path. Still, the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt the new CEO a "very difficult hand," and Disney's significant strategic alternatives are "rather limited at this point," Nathanson added.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 0.24% at $151.90 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Read Why Wells Fargo Names Disney As Favorite Large-Cap Growth Idea

Read Why Wells Fargo Names Disney As Favorite Large-Cap Growth Idea

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall notes that the past few months have shown that The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) will likely face some severe content obstacles to meet its FY24 subscriber guidance. read more
Loop Capital Slashes Disney Price Target By 7.3%; Remains Bullish

Loop Capital Slashes Disney Price Target By 7.3%; Remains Bullish

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould lowered the price target on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to $190 from $205, implying a 28.5% upside, but reiterated a Buy.  read more
Read Why Wells Fargo Prefers To Be An Aggressive Buyer Of Disney

Read Why Wells Fargo Prefers To Be An Aggressive Buyer Of Disney

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall  read more
Are Netflix Shares Headed To $750?

Are Netflix Shares Headed To $750?

Having fallen about 15% to kick off the year, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is on pace to record its worst monthly performance since October 2018.  BofA Securities analyst Nat Schindler said he remains bullish on the streaming giant. read more