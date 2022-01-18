QQQ
-5.97
385.98
-1.57%
BTC/USD
-637.25
41564.37
-1.51%
DIA
-4.96
364.10
-1.38%
SPY
-6.64
471.36
-1.43%
TLT
-1.32
143.42
-0.93%
GLD
-0.21
169.88
-0.12%

What This Plug Power Analyst Expects From Hydrogen Fuel Cell Company's Jan. 19 Update

byShanthi Rexaline
January 18, 2022 11:43 am
What This Plug Power Analyst Expects From Hydrogen Fuel Cell Company's Jan. 19 Update

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a hydrogen fuel-cell energy play, had an eventful 2021. An analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets is optimistic about the company's financial performance in the December quarter.

The Plug Power Analyst: Analyst Leo Mariani has an Overweight rating and a $40 price target for Plug Power shares.

The Plug Power Thesis: At its Jan. 19 business update call, Plug Power is likely to preannounce fourth-quarter revenues that are about 4% above the consensus estimate, Mariani said in a note.

The presumption is based on the company's practice of pre-reporting at these business updates in the past, the analyst clarified.

Related Link: Why This Plug Power Analyst Sees 61% Upside Potential

Plug Power could also raise its revenue guidance from the current level of $900 million to $925 million, Mariani said. KeyBanc currently estimates 2022 revenues to come in at $950 million, 2.7% above the high-end of the guidance and 4.5% above consensus.

The analyst noted the company has already raised its 2022 revenue guidance twice.

Plug Power could also announce a new key customer or a new sales agreement as well, the analyst said. The analyst noted the company has already discussed adding another pedestal customer or a new sales agreement with an associated order.

PLUG Power Price Action: Plug Power shares were slipping 1.66% at $23.05 Monday morning at publication.

Photo: Courtesy Plug Power

