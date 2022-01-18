QQQ
Here's Why Citi Bumped Up Price Target Of This Top Chipmaker By 12%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 18, 2022 8:01 am
  • Citi analyst Christopher Danely raised the firm's price target on Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) to $58 from $52 and reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 4.1%.
  • The analyst's channel checks indicate the recent surge in enterprise demand and notebook orders will drive upside to Intel's Q4 and Q1 consensus estimates. 
  • He raised estimates and added a "positive Catalyst Watch" for the stock due to the near-term upside. 
  • Danely expects the stock to trade well into Intel's analyst day in mid-February. 
  • However, he still expects the company to continue to lose market share and that its growth efforts will result in downside to consensus estimates over time.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.09% at $55.65 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

