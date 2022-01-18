Here's Why Citi Bumped Up Price Target Of This Top Chipmaker By 12%
- Citi analyst Christopher Danely raised the firm's price target on Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) to $58 from $52 and reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 4.1%.
- The analyst's channel checks indicate the recent surge in enterprise demand and notebook orders will drive upside to Intel's Q4 and Q1 consensus estimates.
- He raised estimates and added a "positive Catalyst Watch" for the stock due to the near-term upside.
- Danely expects the stock to trade well into Intel's analyst day in mid-February.
- However, he still expects the company to continue to lose market share and that its growth efforts will result in downside to consensus estimates over time.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.09% at $55.65 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
