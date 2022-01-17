QQQ
ViacomCBS Analyst Raises Streaming Subscriber Estimates Following Success Of 'YellowJackets,' 'Dexter'

byWayne Duggan
January 17, 2022 9:10 am
Shares of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) are off to a hot start to 2022, up nearly 20% already year-to-date.

On Friday, one analyst predicted the success of two of the company's new TV shows may have it positioned to exceed subscriber growth expectations for the fourth quarter.

The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated her Buy rating and $53 price target for ViacomCBS.

The Thesis: In her new note, Ehrlich said the recent success of streaming series such as Showtime's "YellowJackets" and "Dexter: New Blood" have pushed her fourth-quarter ViacomCBS streaming subscriber net additions estimate from 5.2 million to 5.7 million. However, Ehrlich said the company's Feb 15 investor event, not its upcoming earnings report, will likely be the stock's biggest near-term catalyst.

Ehrlich said ViacomCBS's streaming growth appears to be tracking ahead of schedule, and she wouldn't be surprised to see the company bump its 2024 target of $7 billion in streaming revenue even higher at the February event.

Related Link: Holiday Streaming Wars: ViacomCBS, Spotify Impress In December, While Disney And Netflix Downloads Drop

Ehrlich said ViacomCBS is still facing free cash flow headwinds from elevated content spending, which could make life even more difficult for the company when interest rates start to rise. In addition to raising her subscriber growth estimate, Ehrlich also cut her projected fourth-quarter FCF estimate from negative $464 million to negative $684 million.

Fortunately, the company should generate about $2 billion in additional cash flow from the sale of its Blackrock building and lot.

"In our view, VIAC is an attractive company with several assets that can command a premium for the right buyers and we continue to believe recent industry consolidation puts a floor in the stock over the near term," Ehrlich said.

Benzinga's Take: BofA recently reported ViacomCBS app downloads were up 48% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, compared to a 6% decline in downloads for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and a 38% drop in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) service downloads. Legacy media companies like ViacomCBS must adapt to the new streaming landscape or face a real risk of becoming obsolete in the quickly evolving battle for viewer attention.

Holiday Streaming Wars: ViacomCBS, Spotify Impress In December, While Disney And Netflix Downloads Drop

Streaming video service leaders Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) are facing unprecedented competition in 2022, and the latest download numbers from BofA Securities suggest ViacomCBS In
A Bank of America analyst has reiterated a Buy rating and a $191 price objective for the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), citing perceived disappointments in the company's theatrical releases while expressing optimism for its Disney+ streaming service and near-future attendance at its theme parks.
Here's what four analysts who cover Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) had to say about the company's fourth-quarter earnings, slower growth for Disney+ and what's ahead for the media giant.
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) guided to global net additions of low-single-digit millions for Disney+ in the fiscal fourth quarter, lower than the Street expectations of around 10 million. However, this does not impact the long-term total subscriber estimates, according to BofA Securities.