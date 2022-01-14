QQQ
Canaccord Cuts Virgin Galactic Price Target By 18%, Remains Bullish

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 14, 2022 7:12 am
Canaccord Cuts Virgin Galactic Price Target By 18%, Remains Bullish

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller lowered Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCEprice target to $36 (an upside of 259%) from $44 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares after the company announced plans to offer $425 million in convertible notes, with purchasers receiving an option for an additional $75 million.

  • Moeller reduced the price target to reflect the potentially dilutive impact of the shares from the convertible note offering. 
  • However, in his discussion with management, the company maintained its schedule to initiate passenger space travel in Q4 of 2022. 
  • The analyst remains confident in Virgin Galactic's business model, which he says features a "promising" total addressable market of at least 1.3 million high-net-worth individuals.
  • Moeller adds that the company has a spaceship platform that has already demonstrated the capability to transport humans into space.
  • Separately, Virgin Galactic priced its offering of $425 million of 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on January 19, 2022.
  • The company granted the initial purchasers an additional $75 million principal amount of notes.
  • Net proceeds from the offering are anticipated to be ~$413.7 million. The company intends to use ~$52.3 million to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions and fund working capital, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures to accelerate development.
  • Also Read: Virgin Galactic Stock Drops Below A Key Support Level: What's Next?
  • Price Action: SPCE shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $10.11 during the premarket session on Friday.

