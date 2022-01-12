QQQ
+ 0.00
385.82
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 543.16
43272.45
+ 1.27%
DIA
+ 0.00
362.54
+ 0%
SPY
+ -0.02
469.77
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.56
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
170.31
-0.01%

Morgan Stanley Sees 57% Upside In Rocket Lab

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 12, 2022 7:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Morgan Stanley Sees 57% Upside In Rocket Lab
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag initiated Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB), a launch and space systems company, with an Overweight rating and a price target of $17, implying an upside of 56.54%
  • Liwag mentions, the "space race is back," and Rocket's track record of launching more than 100 satellites into orbit is a stand-out among its peers.
  • The analyst has a bear case valuation of $6 for the shares and a bull case of $40.
  • Price Action: RKLB shares are trading higher by 5.16% at $11.42 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stifel Sees Significant Upside For Rocket Lab, Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating

Stifel Sees Significant Upside For Rocket Lab, Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating

Deutsche Bank Initiates Rocket Lab USA With Buy, Sees Upside Of 17%

Deutsche Bank Initiates Rocket Lab USA With Buy, Sees Upside Of 17%

Space Stocks That Went Public In 2021 Fail To Launch, With One Exception

Space Stocks That Went Public In 2021 Fail To Launch, With One Exception

The international space race is heating up, and a wave of new space stocks hit the public market in 2021. Unfortunately for investors, the share prices of all but one of those space stocks are suffering from a major failure to launch. read more
Space Race Heating Up: Analyst Recaps Latest Developments From SpaceX, Rocket Lab & Others

Space Race Heating Up: Analyst Recaps Latest Developments From SpaceX, Rocket Lab & Others

The international space race is heating up, and some investors see major profit opportunities in the future space economy. On Wednesday, Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein highlighted the latest developments among companies competing for the lead in the nascent commercial spaceflight industry. read more