Morgan Stanley Sees 57% Upside In Rocket Lab
- Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag initiated Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB), a launch and space systems company, with an Overweight rating and a price target of $17, implying an upside of 56.54%
- Liwag mentions, the "space race is back," and Rocket's track record of launching more than 100 satellites into orbit is a stand-out among its peers.
- The analyst has a bear case valuation of $6 for the shares and a bull case of $40.
- Price Action: RKLB shares are trading higher by 5.16% at $11.42 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
