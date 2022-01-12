Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Security Solutions Provider
- Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $21 from $30.
- The analyst says the Air Force leadership's recent call for new programs to purchase loyal wingman tactical drones alongside major parts of its fleet looks like a long-term positive for Kratos.
- Poponak mentions that it could also mean changes to prior programs, timeline extensions, reduced near-term visibility, and another transition year for the company in 2022.
- Poponak says Kratos's organic revenue growth has been below his expectations for the last several years.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 4.09% at $17.60 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.