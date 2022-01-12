QQQ
+ 0.00
385.82
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 46.69
42775.98
+ 0.11%
DIA
+ 0.00
362.54
+ 0%
SPY
+ -0.02
469.77
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.56
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
170.31
-0.01%

Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Security Solutions Provider

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 12, 2022 6:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Security Solutions Provider
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $21 from $30.
  • The analyst says the Air Force leadership's recent call for new programs to purchase loyal wingman tactical drones alongside major parts of its fleet looks like a long-term positive for Kratos.
  • Poponak mentions that it could also mean changes to prior programs, timeline extensions, reduced near-term visibility, and another transition year for the company in 2022.
  • Poponak says Kratos's organic revenue growth has been below his expectations for the last several years.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 4.09% at $17.60 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies

RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on several Aerospace & Defense companies. read more
Kratos A Leader In Combat Drone Market, Benchmark Says In Bullish Initiation

Kratos A Leader In Combat Drone Market, Benchmark Says In Bullish Initiation

Is The Drone Industry Finally Ready To Take Off?

Is The Drone Industry Finally Ready To Take Off?

UPDATE: JP Morgan Upgrades Kratos To Overweight, Raises Target To $24 As Firm Notes Co. 'is making good progress on several fronts, the most important being its Valkyrie tactical drone, which has gained the attention of Air Force brass'