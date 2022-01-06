Loop Capital Is Bullish On Lincoln Electric; Initiates Colfax With Hold
- Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert initiated coverage of two Machinery companies.
- The analyst initiated Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) with a Hold rating and a price target of $45, implying a downside of 1.5%.
- Dankert mentions that Colfax is a story of "frequent" portfolio realignment, culminating with the impending split into separate FabTech/ESAB and MedTech/Enovis businesses through a tax-free spin during Q1.
- The analyst initiated Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $170, implying an upside of 21.6%.
- Dankert mentions that the stock provides a "highly attractive" risk-reward opportunity to play the secular trend of shop-floor automation and is well-positioned to benefit from an extended industrial upcycle.
- Price Action: CFX shares are trading lower by 0.55% at $45.58, and LECO shares are trading higher by 1.14% at $140.39 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.