QQQ
+ 0.92
383.37
+ 0.24%
BTC/USD
-13.04
43438.09
-0.03%
DIA
-1.17
365.26
-0.32%
SPY
+ 0.77
467.61
+ 0.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
142.82
+ 0.07%
GLD
-2.00
171.06
-1.18%

Loop Capital Is Bullish On Lincoln Electric; Initiates Colfax With Hold

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 6, 2022 2:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Loop Capital Is Bullish On Lincoln Electric; Initiates Colfax With Hold
  • Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert initiated coverage of two Machinery companies.
  • The analyst initiated Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) with a Hold rating and a price target of $45, implying a downside of 1.5%.
  • Dankert mentions that Colfax is a story of "frequent" portfolio realignment, culminating with the impending split into separate FabTech/ESAB and MedTech/Enovis businesses through a tax-free spin during Q1.
  • The analyst initiated Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $170, implying an upside of 21.6%.
  • Dankert mentions that the stock provides a "highly attractive" risk-reward opportunity to play the secular trend of shop-floor automation and is well-positioned to benefit from an extended industrial upcycle.
  • Price Action: CFX shares are trading lower by 0.55% at $45.58, and LECO shares are trading higher by 1.14% at $140.39 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

UPDATE: KeyBanc On Colfax Price Target Raise: Firm Encouraged By 'Sustained Momentum In FabTech & Anticipates MedTech Margins To Improve' As Elective Surgery Rates Normalize; Notes Auto Demand Lagging But Able To Drive Incremental Upside Into FY22

Oppenheimer Upgrades Colfax On Growth Potential, 'Attractive' Valuation

Morgan Stanley Starts Coverage Of Electrical, Multi-Industry Stocks Threatened By Tech Advances

BofA Downgrades Colfax On Macro Volatility, Howden Challenges