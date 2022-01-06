Read Why Truist Slashed NVIDIA Price Target By 10%
- Truist analyst William Stein lowered the price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) to $350 from $389 but kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 26.8%.
- The company's CES presentation, management meeting, and proprietary takeaways suggest upside potential to estimates.
- However, his reduced price target also reflects the recent decline in earnings multiples investors are paying for "rapid-growth equities," the analyst tells investors in a research note.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 0.04% at $275.94 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
