Nvidia Extends TuSimple Partnership For Autonomous Trucking; Showcases Omniverse Plans
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 2:40pm   Comments
  • TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, has expanded collaboration with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).
  • The companies bonded to design and develop an advanced autonomous domain controller (ADC) engineered explicitly for TuSimple's Level 4 autonomous trucking applications. 
  • The ADC design will incorporate the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC), designed explicitly for AI-based autonomous driving applications. 
  • The collaboration with NVIDIA will likely accelerate TuSimple's ability to put autonomous trucks on the Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) at scale with a production-ready computing solution capable of handling both the unique requirements and powerful computational needs of TuSimple's autonomous driving system (ADS).
  • Separately Nvidia showcased over 160 gaming and Studio GeForce-based laptop designs and new desktop and laptop GeForce RTX GPUs and technologies for gamers and creators.
  • Nvidia disclosed new RTX-accelerated content and the expansion of both GeForce NOW cloud gaming and the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, including the launch of NVIDIA Omniverse for creators.
  • Shares of tech and software stocks are trading lower following a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which has pressured growth sectors.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 4.86% at $286.56 on the last check Tuesday.

News

