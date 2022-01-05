Estee Lauder Stock Falls On BofA Downgrade
- BofA analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Neutral from Buy and raised the price target to $375 from $345, suggesting a 4.5% upside.
- The analyst said the company's growth drivers are being offset by the stock's "full valuation" following a 14% run-up in December alone.
- Spillane added that his new price target now assumes a 40-times earnings multiple versus 37-times prior, representing a 30% premium to the company's Beauty peers.
- Price Action: EL shares are trading lower by 3.65% at $358.29 on the last check Wednesday.
