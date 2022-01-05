QQQ
Estee Lauder Stock Falls On BofA Downgrade

byShivani Kumaresan
January 5, 2022 2:11 pm
Estee Lauder Stock Falls On BofA Downgrade
  • BofA analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:ELto Neutral from Buy and raised the price target to $375 from $345, suggesting a 4.5% upside.
  • The analyst said the company's growth drivers are being offset by the stock's "full valuation" following a 14% run-up in December alone.
  • Spillane added that his new price target now assumes a 40-times earnings multiple versus 37-times prior, representing a 30% premium to the company's Beauty peers.
  • Price Action: EL shares are trading lower by 3.65% at $358.29 on the last check Wednesday.

